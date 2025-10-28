Hearings – Hamilton Zoning, Planning Changes

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE CITY OF HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION, PLANNING BOARD, AND CITY COUNCIL

The City of Hamilton is proposing to update the following regulations and plans:

• Title 17 (Zoning) and Chapter 2.44 (Planning Board) of the Hamilton Municipal Code • City of Hamilton Zoning Map; and

• Land Use Framework section of the City of Hamilton Comprehensive Plan (Growth Policy).

More information, including complete drafts of the proposed updates, is available at www.HamiltonZoningUpdate.com or by contacting the Hamilton Planning Department at (406) 363-2101, mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net, or 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Public Hearings

The City of Hamilton Zoning Commission and Planning Board will hold a joint public hearing to review, take public comment, and consider a recommendation to City Council on the proposed updates on December 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.

The Hamilton City Council will hold two public hearings to review, take public comment, and make a decision on the proposed updates on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 and Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., during its regular meetings.

Open Houses

There will also be four public open houses for the public to learn more about, ask questions, and comment on the proposed updates. Open houses will take place on:

• Thursday, November 13th from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. AND 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

• Wednesday, November 19th from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. AND 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

All public hearings and open houses will be on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

At the public hearings any member of the public may attend and make comment in person or remotely. Instructions for remote participation are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net or cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission-Planning Board hearing may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Zoning Commission-Planning Board hearing may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.

The City will accept written protests from property owners against the proposals to update the City of Hamilton Zoning Map and/or Title 17 (Zoning) of the Hamilton Municipal Code until Friday, January 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 76-2-305 a protest may only be submitted by the owner(s) of real property within the City of Hamilton or by owner(s) of real property that lie within 150 feet of Hamilton city limits. The protest must be in writing and must be signed by all owners of the real property. In addition, a sufficient protest must contain 1. a description of the action protested sufficient to identify the action against which the protest is lodged and 2. a list of all owners of the property with the physical address. Signers are encouraged to print their names after their signatures. Proposed zoning amendments may not become effective except upon a favorable vote of two-thirds of the present and voting members of the Hamilton City Council if a protest against a change is signed by the owners of 25% or more of 1.) the area of the lots included in any proposed change or 2.) the lots or units 150 feet from a lot included in a proposed change. A person may in writing withdraw a previously filed protest at any time prior to final action by the City Council. Protests must be delivered to the Hamilton City Clerk, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.

