Hearing on North Blake Street, Victor, Abandonment

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PETITION TO ABANDON A PORTION OF NORTH BLAKE STREET IN VICTOR TOWNSITE

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday, November 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3rd Floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to take public comment on the Petition submitted by Kara L Andrews, (application No. 227) requesting to abandon a portion of North Blake Street in Victor Townsite; and to take action by Resolution.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following: 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone (406) 375-6500 or by email commissioners@rc.mt.gov.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 10-29, 11-5, 11-12-25.

