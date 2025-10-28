Hearing on Name Change – Rangel

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Alexander Efren Rangel, Alexander Efren Rangel, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000372-NC

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Alexander Efren Rangel to Alexander Caspian Frost.

The hearing will be on December 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 21st day of October, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

