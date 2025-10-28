Hearing on Name Change – Rangel

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Alexander Efren Rangel, Alexander Efren Rangel, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000372-NC
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Alexander Efren Rangel to Alexander Caspian Frost.
The hearing will be on December 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 21st day of October, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 10-29, 11-5, 11-12, 11-19-25.
MNAXLP
