Hearing – County Jail Diversion Fee Increase

Public Hearing-Ravalli County

Fee Increase

FOR: SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:30 PM in the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S.4th Street, Third Floor Commissioners Conference Room, Hamilton, MT. The purpose for this public hearing is to take public comment and make a decision by Resolution to amend the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office Jail Diversion Fees.

If you would like more information contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 10-29, 11-5-25.

