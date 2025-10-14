Darby to start a ‘rodeo school’

by John Dowd

The Darby Rodeo Association (DRA) strives to offer the best in rodeo, and has been doing so in the southern part of the valley for over a decade. Much of the driving force has been from Cal Ruark, a man who has been steeped in rodeo his whole life.

One of the Darby Rodeo Association rodeo events. Photo by John Rudow.



For Ruark, it all comes back to the community and the heart of rodeo. Recently, the DRA was able to raise money to donate to several causes, and they have plans for much more in the future, both in the rodeo scene and for the people of the community.

The first donation came from a paddle call done at the Twisted Nut Rodeo that took place in July. They were able to raise over $38,000 through the paddle call, which they then donated to Emma’s House. That event included bulls, saddles and barrel racing, along with a youth rodeo, so it was partly “kids supporting kids,” said Ruark.

Emma’s House representatives receive a check from the Darby Rodeo Association. Photo by John Rudow.



The money was presented to Emma’s House representatives a few weeks ago, during the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels rodeo event held in late September. At that same rodeo, the DRA also presented checks to the volunteer firefighter departments that participated in the tug-o-war at the Darby Wild West Rodeo in August. That event raised $28,000 for fire departments that participated. First place got the most, second a little less and down the line.

Along with all these projects, Ruark wants to take helping the young people of Montana a step further. Worried about the future of rodeo, the DRA, in partnership with Redeye Rodeo, is working towards creating a “rodeo school” program.

Ruark explained that it can be an expensive proposition for a young person to get into rodeo, especially if they do not have a lineage behind them that is already into the sport. A new bronc saddle can cost around $2,000. A bull rope, Ruark said, can cost as much as $300.

Firefighters during the tug-o-war at the rodeo in Darby. Photo by John Rudow.



The program would benefit youth, ages 4 to 18. Each age group will be broken into age categories. Much of this is being done in partnership with Redeye Rodeo. According to Ruark, this just made sense as the company furnishes the stock for three of Darby’s rodeos each year. It also allows them to work to match the stock to the kids so they do not have an animal that is too difficult “right out the gate,” said Ruark. “Nothing can ruin it faster for a kid,” said Ruark, than a tough animal given to a new rider with little to no experience.

“It’s gonna be a more controlled atmosphere,” he added, and a lot safer.

Ruark said when he started, he was thrown into it. He wants to help smooth the way for youth interested in rodeo. “You gotta have little cowboys and cowgirls to have big cowboys and cowgirls,” said Ruark. He said, the future of rodeo depends on it.

Another plan for the rodeo school is to have events where professionals in the rodeo world come out and teach the youth. Participants would be given the opportunity to learn from the best in rodeo. “The kids will think they died and went to heaven,” stated Ruark. “Those are the things we want to create.”

The program will also have access to an indoor rodeo arena, through Redeye Rodeo, for winter practices. Ruark hopes to create opportunities for youth all the way into the sport. According to him, “We will carry them right up until they want to go and enter a rodeo somewhere.”

During another of their rodeos, the Darby Rodeo Association held a paddle call earning $22,000 which they put into getting equipment for participating youth to use at the school. Ruark said the program will allow them to try it before their parents have to buy it. Ruark also worked with a trailer company to buy a trailer, at half off, to store and move the equipment.

Ruark plans to call the program “Kut-R-Loose,” with the slogan, “Get started with us.” They are going to pull the trailer up to Kalispell during the Northern Rodeo Association Finals this year to show it off and raise more money for the program. The DRA will also hold another fundraiser in March for the program that will feature the country music artist Clare Dunn.

For Ruark, all of this effort “goes along with rodeo being the state sport.” He added, fortunately, “It’s all coming back.” Rodeo is now the Montana state sport, signed into law this year. For Ruark, and the DRA, it made a lot of sense to, “put on some rodeo schools and help kids get started in rodeo.”

As a special treat for the end of the year, Ruark also wanted to reveal that the DRA will be unveiling their new PRCA Extreme Rodeo, which will take place August 23 next year. This is a new rodeo event for Darby, and will be a high end bull riding competition, bringing the best in the industry. Ruark said they plan to “buck 52 out that afternoon.” With over 50 riders, the rodeo will be putting in a starting pot of over $60,000. It will draw world class riders and world class bulls.

For more information on the youth rodeo program, interested parties can go to both the Darby Rodeo Association and the Redeye Rodeo websites.