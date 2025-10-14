Benefit planned for Jennifer French

Jennifer French is a special needs paraprofessional in Stevensville who has been married to her husband for 23 years with two beloved daughters. She is facing the fight of her life as a diabetes diagnosis she has lived with since age 9 has culminated in kidney failure and the urgent need for a life-saving kidney transplant.

For the past four years, Jennifer’s enthusiastic participation in gardening, fishing, cooking, and a one-of-a-kind hobby (dirt collecting from around the world!) has diminished due to her diagnosis and the associated symptoms.

A benefit is scheduled for Jennifer French, a special needs paraprofessional in Stevensville, is in need of a life-saving kidney transplant.

Despite the exhaustion and medical challenges she faces, friends say “Jennifer continues to radiate positivity and bring sunshine wherever she goes.”

Known lovingly as “Momma Jen” to many people reaching far beyond her own family, Jennifer is now forced to fundraise to make a transplant financially possible. Jennifer’s next step and her hope for a healthy future depend on a life-saving kidney transplant in Aurora, Colorado. She will experience a 6- to 8-week required medical relocation for the transplant.

That relocation cost is not covered by insurance, leaving Jennifer and her family with an urgent need for financial help from their community. That’s why she turned to the nonprofit Help Hope Live to start fundraising.

Contributions to Help Hope Live in Jennifer’s honor will fuel the hope that her sunshine can continue to impact the lives of others for years to come.

Donations to Help Hope Live are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law, and all funds raised will be administered by the nonprofit to cover verified medical and related expenses. Help Hope Live verifies medical and financial need for every patient. Donations can be made at: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/26149/

In addition to the online fundraising, a benefit for Jennifer will be held on Sunday, October 19 at the Stevensville School Cafeteria, 300 Park, Stevensville, where attendees can dine & bid for a cause. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with silent auction from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. Pay at the door (cash, check, or Venmo). For more information call Elizabeth at 406-381-7076 or Angie at 406-546-5481.

All funds raised will be administered by Help Hope Live. Help Hope Live is a national nonprofit that specializes in engaging communities in secure, tax-deductible fundraising campaigns for people who need a transplant or are affected by a catastrophic injury or illness. Since 1983, campaigns organized by Help Hope Live have raised over $193 million to pay patient expenses, assisting more than 25,000 patient families.