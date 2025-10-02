Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

2-bdrm log house

by Leave a Comment

FULLY FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM, Log house for rent. Located about 3 miles west of Hamilton Montana in the middle of 13 wooded acres. It is quiet and peaceful. Includes a gas, fireplace, gas cook stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and DIRECTV on a one month renewable lease. Four-wheel-drive required for winter months. Rent is $2700 a month plus utilities. Call or text Mike at 406-360-6453.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *