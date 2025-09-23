Upper Woodchuck Subdivision Application

Legal Notice

Ravalli County has received an application for an 18-lot major subdivision on 38.44 acres, located approximately 5 miles east for Florence, MT off Upper Woodchuck Road. The site does not have an address but it is described as Tract 5 of COS#539126-F in Section 4, Township 10, Range 19 West. Direct access to this property is from Upper Woodchuck Road (County Maintained). The subdivision property is located within the Florence School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. Irrigation water will be supplied from the Eight Mile Creek Company. The subdivision will add approximately 6 new children to the Florence School District and 169 new vehicular trips per day to the road system. The applicant is Ron and Donna Carlson and Brian Beck. They are represented by RAM Engineering. A complete copy of the application packet, including any public or agency comment is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department.

The Ravalli County Planning Board will conduct a site visit on September 24, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at the project site (location described above). The site visit is an opportunity for the Planning Board to view the site and is for informational purposes. The Planning Board Public Meeting to review the proposal is on October 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840).

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on October 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the project site (location described above). The site visit is an opportunity for the BCC to view the site and is for informational purposes. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on October 21, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting/hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

***This legal ad will run two times September 24, 2025 and October 1, 2025. Certain dates in the October 1, 2025 posting may have passed.

BS 9-24, 10-1-25.

MNAXLP