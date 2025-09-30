Stevensville pathway lighting coming soon

Local businessman Jimmy Edwards, owner of Burnt Fork Market, has been working on a project to install decorative lighting at the entrance to Stevensville. This past week, 16 holes were dug along the Stevensville path that leads from downtown to the river. 16 lamp posts with solar lights will be installed soon. Edwards raised the money by creating and hosting the Scarecrow Brewfest for the past several years. Many local businesses donated to the effort and a number of local businesses have volunteered equipment and labor, as well as discounted materials.

Justin Swartz, owner of Swartz & Sons Excavating, has taken the lead on the installation. Swartz’s grandmother, Billie Swartz, was instrumental in getting the pathway to the river built in the 1990s after a boy was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bike to the river on the Stevensville Cut-off Road.



Lighting project volunteers, pictured l to r: Tim Field, Jimmy Edwards, Bret Swartz, Charlie Swartz, Todd Turner, Ron Zaluski and Justin Swartz. Photo by Victoria Howell.