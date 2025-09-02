Stevensville Budget Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY25-26 PRELIMINARY BUDGET & BUDGET AMENDMENTS OF THE FY24-25 BUDGET THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025 @ 6:30PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on SEPTEMBER 11, 2025, at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the preliminary FY25-26 Budget and Budget Amendments to the FY24-25 Budget.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget and budget amendments. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email to townclerk@townofstevesnville.gov mail to: Town of Stevensville, Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on September 11, 2025. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

