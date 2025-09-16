Soccer scores

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Stevensville

The Stevensville boys and girls soccer teams hosted Corvallis on Tuesday, September 9. The Stevensville girls won 2-0. Madigan Hurlbert and Addi Nobi each had a goal. The Stevensville boys won 7-1. For Stevensville, Jakob Wenck had a hat trick, and Bryce Morrell, Konsti Parshin, Grayson Powell, and Jacob Shobe each had a goal.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 11, the Stevensville girls hosted Loyola and won 2-0. Paisley Yaskus and Nevaeh Meeder each scored a goal for Stevensville.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 13, the Stevensville boys hosted Browning and won 10-0 in 35 minutes (soccer games are stopped when a team is leading by 10 goals). The following Stevensville players had goals: Jacob Shobe, Jakob Wenck, Francesco Zamboni, Bryce Morrell, Emmett Pratt, Ramsel Wilton, Trace Perkins, Braden Drye, Gunner Howe, and Hayden Warrington.

Hamilton

The Hamilton boys and girls soccer teams hosted Frenchtown on Tuesday, September 9. The Hamilton boys won 6-0, and the Hamilton girls won 2-0.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 11, both teams were at Polson where the Hamilton boys tied 0-0, and the Hamilton girls won 1-0.

Corvallis

The Corvallis boys and girls went to Stevensville on Tuesday, September 9. The Corvallis boys lost 1-7, while the Corvallis girls lost 0-2. Then on Thursday, Sept. 11, the Corvallis boys hosted Frenchtown and Corvallis won 2-1.