Sheriff’s Office, Humane Association partner for pets

Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA) has announced a new partnership with the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, made possible by the generous funding of the Rapp Family Foundation. This collaboration will equip local law enforcement officers with the tools and training necessary to safely handle and reunite lost pets with their owners, significantly reducing the number of animals entering the shelter.

The Rapp Family Foundation’s funding has enabled the acquisition of essential equipment for the Sheriff’s Office, including leashes, catch poles, and microchip scanners. With an estimated one in three pets going missing in their lifetime, this initiative is a critical step in addressing a widespread challenge in the Bitterroot Valley, a region currently without a dedicated Animal Control Officer.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Rapp Family Foundation for their support, which has been instrumental in making this a reality,” said Lisa Allison, BRHA President. “This new gear, coupled with proper training, empowers more law enforcement officers to safely handle and retrieve lost pets. By providing them with microchip scanners and access to the necessary databases, we can directly reunite pets with their owners in many cases, accelerating the process of getting them back home.”

The Rapp Family Foundation has a history of supporting pet reunification efforts in the region, having been the initial funder for Bitter Root Humane Association’s free microchip and ID tag initiative.

This collaborative effort not only improves the safety of everyone involved in retrieving lost pets but also streamlines the reunification process, reducing the burden on the local animal shelter. Bitter Root Humane Association is pleased to work alongside the Sheriff’s Office to help more pets get back home where they belong.