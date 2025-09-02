RFP – Ravalli County Snow Removal

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RAVALLI COUNTY

ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING AND COURTHOUSE

SNOW REMOVAL

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting request for proposals for snow removal and lawn care for the Ravalli County locations known 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana AND 205 Bedford, Hamilton, Montana.

Proposals must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT no later than Friday, September 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM.

Proposals will be opened and possibly awarded on Tuesday, October 02, 2025 at 10:30 AM, in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street (third floor), Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the full request for proposals and specification, or if you have any questions regarding the RFP process, please contact the Commissioner’s Administrative Assistant at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana or by phone 406 375 6500 during regular business hours.

BS 9-3, 9-10-25.

MNAXLP