Ravalli County Floodplain Application

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to perform maintenance activities on an existing irrigation intake structure within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The permitted maintenance activities include removing wood debris that builds up at the headgate and placing temporary irrigation blocks during low flow periods. The project is located directly upstream up the Ward Irrigation District head gate in Section 14, Township 4 N, Range 21 W, Ravalli County, on Parcel # 1103600. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-25-13).

