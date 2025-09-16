Post-fair complaints aired

by John Dowd

Last week, the Ravalli County Fair Board held their post-fair meeting, and hosted a long public comment period, where numerous members of the public voiced their concerns. Much of the Tuesday meeting’s public comment period revolved around a petition requesting that the fair manager, Melissa Saville, step down. The petition had garnered nearly 500 signatures by the date of this article’s publication.

The meeting was attended by Ravalli County Commissioners Jeff Burrows and Dan Huls, along with Ravalli County Human Resources Director Elizabeth Warriner. Saville also attended, along with over 60 members of the public.

Community members gathered at the Fairgrounds during last week’s Ravalli County Fair Board meeting. Over 60 people attended to voice their concerns. Photo by John Dowd.



Before the public comment period was opened, Warriner and Burrows spoke to set the ground rules and hopefully to create an open forum for comments, while adding a structure to keep them civil. Each person was given two minutes to comment, something many in attendance were upset about. However, with the number of commenters, this was something that kept the meeting from running into the early hours of the next day.

“We’re here to listen,” said Warriner. She said that any concerns could be brought to her after the meeting, if attendees did not feel they had enough time, or if community members did not speak because they were concerned about doing so in public.

Well over 30 people commented, and many of the frustrations were originally directed at Saville. Frustrations included never seeing so much rudeness from the volunteers. These complaints came from 4H families and vendors.

One person claimed that there was a lack of entertainment, something that Ravalli County Fair Board Chair Don Goodnight immediately responded to, saying, “We had tons of entertainment this year, and filled every single hour,” on both of the stages, and all of the grounds.

There were a few concerned vendors speaking about assigned spots changing, and a lack of preference towards local vendors. Goodnight responded to these claims as well, saying that businesses just cannot work that way. The fairgrounds need to operate as a business, so they cannot be selective and everyone needs to play by the same rules.

Another concern was that the internet and wifi service was overloaded during much of the fair. Because of this, it was difficult to operate online, to purchase tickets or look them up, which was another complaint. This was the first year the Ravalli County Fairgrounds used this ticketing system. The system uses QR codes, and was supposed to help streamline everything. The program allowed each person to have their own QR code ticket, which they could buy online or at the gate. These tickets could be printed or kept on a person’s phone.

Much of the concern about the new ticketing system came from the 4H community, who voiced frustrations coming in and out of the fair. These concerns were shared by vendors. It was stated that there was a general lack of consistency and communication between volunteers at the gates and those coming in. Goodnight commented on this, saying, “This was the first year, you’re definitely gonna have those hiccups.”

Goodnight stated in a later interview that in the past they have had physical tickets. This year, attendees who purchased their tickets could bring out their QR codes, or put them on their phones to be scanned to enter the grounds. He said that during the early days of the fair week, there was much confusion over how the ticketing system worked, on both sides. However, he added that the fairgrounds are trying to treat everybody the same, and tickets are required. This led to conflict, as many with the 4H may have expected preferential treatment.

Goodnight noted several cases where 4H adults wanted to ignore requests for tickets, and intended to come in regardless. He said fair volunteers were spit on and pushed by 4H families. There was even a potential assault from an individual against Saville during one of these periods, which he witnessed. Goodnight said Saville was kind enough not to press charges, though she could have.

“We want to work together with the 4H families so that it works better for everyone,” but, “it’s gotta be fair for every single person,” said Goodnight. He then spoke on the merits of the new system, saying this new system will help the fair keep better track of the numbers of attendees as well as information like how many seniors and military members and youth attend, as well as other figures to help get grants, sponsorships and to better serve the community with what it wants and needs.

Goodnight also addressed that there was no higher cost for 4H attendees, which was a concern mentioned, both during the meeting and in the petition. In fact, he wanted to highlight that the fair actually loses money from the 4H programs because the fairgrounds pays for the judges, ribbons, judge lodging and more. They also upkeep animal stalls.

Many in attendance were spurred on by the petition, and one to speak during the meeting was Jolena Bugli, the person responsible for starting the petition. She claimed that Saville acted unacceptably. However, according to Goodnight, “The petition is riddled with misinformation, inaccurate accounts and one-sided opinion.” Much of the stuff listed is opinion of Saville as a person and the few actionable concerns are decisions that were not in Saville’s wheelhouse to begin with, said Goodnight.

Goodnight wanted to reiterate that Saville “has improved the fair and fairgrounds tremendously,” and, “a lot of these accounts are from people coming in heated already.”. In his experience, having been present during many of these interactions, he said Saville acted defensively, as anyone would.

Goodnight addressed one of the chief complaints against Saville, that she has been “rude to children and visitors.” Goodnight said these were “baseless.” There were also many others who said Saville was professional and very good with the kids.

In fact, there were several positive comments to this effect about Saville to back Goodnight’s words. These came from sponsors, vendors and fair attendees from the community, as well as some 4H families. Many stated the fair now brings people from all over and from outside of the state, and is known as one of the best fairs to attend and be a part of. Several comments attributed this to Saville’s leadership over the last few years.

Even with the meeting addressing many claims, and the board’s plans to work on issues voiced to the public, Bugli said she would not be dropping the issue. She also claimed that in the past she was kicked out of meetings. In a later interview with Goodnight, he stated that this was false. He has been with the fair commission for almost two years and has not seen her attend meetings.

According to Goodnight, they don’t want to see the 4H go, but the fairgrounds staff has experienced a “sense of entitlement” from the 4H that is unprecedented. “We are a community based facility, we want to work with the public,” but the behavior from them has been “intolerable” this year.

Goodnight clarified that Saville does not make a lot of the decisions that were brought as concerns. These were mostly board decisions, or those made by the county commissioners. The commissioners are the final say when it comes to financial decisions. Organizationally, the fair board is in charge. Saville primarily makes “on the fly” decisions when it comes to general operations. She does not have the final say.

During the meeting, commissioners said the fair is essentially a business, and it needs to try to be as self-sufficient as possible. However, the commissioners do make several of the decisions, especially regarding funding. Late admissions for 4H was another complaint leveled against Saville. However, Commissioner Burrows spoke up and said that decision was made by the commissioners and led to “unintended consequences.” They apologized.

Another concern from the 4H was the judge pay, and that it is not enough to retain or bring in qualified judges, and that many who judge do so mostly out of a love for this fair. This is something the fairgrounds would like to remedy, but it comes down to funding. It is also something out of Saville’s control.

Ravalli County Fair Board member Kathleen Castle spoke to ask the community, if they have concerns, please bring them forth, but also bring solutions. They want the help and involvement of the community, and they are always looking for smart solutions to problems, not just the problems themselves.

One idea brought forth was to begin using a wristband system for vendors, 4H and volunteers. This is something Goodnight confirmed they are seriously considering for the next fair.

Another thing noted at the meeting was how a person can get on a fair board meeting agenda. Individuals and organizations are able to contact the fair office to request to get onto the agenda. They will need to attend a meeting, voice their concern during public comment, and often the request may get placed on the next meeting’s agenda.

Ravalli County Fair Board meetings are at the fairgrounds every second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m.

A concern was raised that this may not be the most convenient time for everyone. However, the board responded to this, saying it is the best time for the board. Board members are required to take time out of their work and lives to attend, just as the public would be. They are not paid, and they must be there every time, and frankly, the public rarely attends.