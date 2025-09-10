Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Notice to Creditors – Wroble

by Leave a Comment

Kyle J. Workman

State Bar No. 65442127 

Workman Law, PLLC 

P.O. Box 1167 

Hamilton, MT 59840

T: (406) 802-2198 

kyle@workmanlawmt.com 

courts@workmanlawmt.com 

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

In the Matter of the Estate of CHARLES FRANK WROBLE, JR., Deceased.

Probate No. DP-41-2025-0000083 

Dept. No. 1 


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to CHRISTOPHER WROBLE and JANEL ROE, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of WORKMAN LAW, PLLC, 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 1167, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct. 

/s/Jane Roe 

8/27/25 

/s/ Christopher Wroble 

8/27/25

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC 

By: Kyle J. Workman, 

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives 

BS 9-10, 9-17-9-24-25. 

MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *