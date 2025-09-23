Notice to Creditors – Stroud

Kyle J. Workman

State Bar No. 65442127

Workman Law, PLLC

P.O. Box 1167

Hamilton, MT 59840

T: (406) 802-2198

kyle@workmanlawmt.com

courts@workmanlawmt.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JOHN JAMES STROUD, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-41-2025-0000106-IT

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to ELLIOTT STROUD, the Personal Representative, in care of WORKMAN LAW,, PLLC, 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 1167, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 18th day of September, 2025.

/s/ Elliott Stroud

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC

By: Kyle J. Workman

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 9-24, 10-1, 10-8-25.

MNAXLP