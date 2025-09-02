Notice to Creditors – Greenlee

John D. Greef
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: Thomas K. Greenlee, Deceased.
Case No.: DP-41-2025-00000100-11
Department No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lynne Greenlee has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Lynne Greenlee, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in c/o John D. Greef, P.O. Box 1926, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 28th day of August, 2025.
s/John D. Greef
John D. Greef, Attorney for Personal Representative
