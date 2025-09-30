Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Dunbar

William J. Nelson, Esq. 

Nelson Law Office PLLC 

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

Telephone: (406) 363-3181 

Attorney for Personal Representative 

MONTANA TWENTY- FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS H. DUNBAR,   Deceased. 

Cause No. DP-41-2025-94 

Dept. No. 1 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Ana Dunbar, return receipt requested, c/o Nelson Law Office PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

DATED 29th day of September 2025. 

/s/ William J Nelson 

Attorney for Personal Representative 

/s/ Ana Dunbar 

Personal Representative

BS 10-1, 10-8, 10-15-25.

MNAXLP

