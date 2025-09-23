New executive director to lead Bitterroot Performing Arts Council

In front of an almost sold-out audience at the Performing Arts Center in Hamilton recently, Executive Director Larry McCloskey announced it would be his last concert in the leadership position. For four years, he has led the non-profit Bitterroot Performing Arts Council through a tremendous era of growth and development, so his retirement came as a surprise to many.

“I have loved my time in this role,” McCloskey said. “This has been a labor of love. I’ll still be around. I’ll still be at every show, but I’m trading my badge for a volunteer badge. I’m happy to turn over the leadership role to a very capable person.”

He announced Stacie Duce to be his replacement. Duce had been a board member since 2005 and was a source of institutional memory through many years of board growth and development. She resigned from the board last May and was approached with the new opportunity in August.

“For me, this new position is a perfect match that I’ve watched evolve from the beginning,” Duce said. “I volunteered with Monica Grable during the early years and loved my time as a board member. Stepping into the leadership role is exciting and I’m grateful for the capable team that surrounds me.”

Deanna Read serves as the operations manager and runs the box office in Signal Square on the first block of Main Street in Hamilton. She was dubbed the “unsung hero” of the organization at the concert.

“Under Deanna’s leadership, we have an amazing team of dedicated volunteers that help make each show run smoothly,” said Duce. “We need anywhere from 15-20 volunteers to fill important roles for big shows so they are really one of the key ingredients in our recipe for success.”

The announcements were made during BPAC’s presentation of country music legend Pam Tillis. She traveled as a trio sharing some of her greatest and Grammy-nominated hits in a more intimate setting. Securing Tillis on a BPAC budget was a feather in the cap of McCloskey’s tenure.

“When we have donor support and open dates from the venue, we can take advantage of opportunities, artists who are routing between bigger cities, and give them a stop to play on our rural stage,” McCloskey said. Another big talent was secured after the 2025-26 season was announced. KT Tunstall will perform February 7, 2026 as a stand-alone concert outside the series. Those who have season tickets were given early access to her tickets so they could enjoy the show in their favorite seats. But now, tickets are on sale for her show as well as the other five in the series.

BPAC will be hosting Duende Libre on October 18, Mark O’Connor in November, Las Guaracheras in January, Rising Appalachia next March and Solas in April.

Before the TIllis show, Ben Watters also joined McCloskey and Duce on stage as the new President of the BPAC Board. He replaces Laura Merrill who ably served seven years during key times to help the BPAC thrive and rebound after the pandemic and other transitions. The board supported McCloskey’s vision of growth that included performances outside the standard winter series to also include smaller shows at Victor High School and summer concerts on the grounds of the Daly Mansion.

“With your passionate service, you’ve done great things for this organization, Larry,” Watters said. “We look forward to continuing the momentum.”

To launch the twenty-second season, Watters said, “It is so wonderful to be back in this space and to celebrate live music. We have a really great season in store and a broad genre of performers – everything from country music to Celtic music to Columbian cumbia music.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to the shows, visit www.bitterrootperformingarts.org, follow the BPAC on social media or call the BPAC box office at 406.363.7946. The box office is officially open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with longer hours during show weeks.

Submitted by the Bitterroot Performing Arts Council