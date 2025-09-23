Kittel Subdivision Application

Legal Notice



Kittel Minor Subdivision (4 Lot Minor Subdivision), Parcel 2 of CS #580187, existing Tax ID: 967070. Ravalli County Planning has received an application for a 4-lot minor subdivision on 0.499 acres. Direct access to this property is from 5th Avenue (County Maintained) and B Street S. (County Maintained). The subdivision will add approximately 2 new children to the Victor School District and 38 new vehicular trips per day to the road system. Pinesdale is approximately 6 miles southwest, being the nearest municipal boundary. The subject property is located within the Town of Victor, approximately 0.45 miles west of US Highway 93. The subdivision property is located within the Victor School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and a public wastewater system (Victor Sewer District). The applicant is Ron Uemura of RAM Engineering, representing David and Ellen Kittel. The subdivision is referred to as Kittel Minor Subdivision. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department office, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal Wednesday, October 15th, 2025 at 09:30 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 9-24, 10-1-25.