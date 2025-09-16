HEARTism enriches Hamilton with mural

by Sarah Glass

Many hearts and hands have been involved in creating the stylized mountain and wildflower mural at 310 Madison Street in Hamilton this past week. On the afternoon of September 8, the Bitterroot Star arrived at one of the painting sessions hosted by HEARTism to see about a dozen volunteers and differently abled adults waiting for their chance to dip gloved hands in a tray of green paint to add “grass” handprints to the wall. Participants shared snacks and encouragement before the session ended, and the children’s session was set to begin.

The HEARTism Community Center, located in Hamilton, is a place where all people of different abilities can enjoy a space of inclusivity and celebration, said Director Jessica Fitzpatrick. Inspired by her daughter, Sequoia, Fitzpatrick founded the organization in 2016 with a group of parents who came together to provide alternative social and educational activities for their children. Since then, HEARTism has grown in membership, and many of the volunteers say they feel like they have found a home within the community. Organization activities include art, music, dance, fitness, summer camps, as well as newly added classes such as Toddler Sensory Play, Adaptive Dance, and Parent Stress Reduction.

HEARTism Community Center volunteers gather for a painting session with adult differently abled participants on Monday, September 8, to paint a mural of mountains and local wildflowers on a donated space at 310 Madison Street in Hamilton. Photo by Sarah Glass.



“We became the first certified autism center in the state of Montana in 2020,” said Fitzpatrick. “It means all our staff and volunteers have been trained in sensory awareness. We also have two certified autism specialists, me and one other person.”

Fitzpatrick’s former personal landlady, Joan Heusted, donated the space for the HEARTism community mural. “She said, ‘Would your kids like to paint this?’” Fitzpatrick recalled. “Of course, our kids want to paint this and everything else.”

Fitzpatrick then connected with muralist Sean Riley for the project. Riley recently returned to the Bitterroot Valley to visit family after living and working in Chicago. When asked how he connected with HEARTism, Riley said he reached out to friends to see how he might go about getting some paint up in his hometown.

“I’ve always been drawn to Montana landscapes and mountainscapes,” said Riley. “It’s how I can continue to connect to [this place] even when I’m not here. I feel like I’m a Chicagoan but also a Montana representative. It’s always just been in my work.”

Art remains a popular HEARTism activity. Volunteers agreed that its art classes are some of the most consistently and enthusiastically attended.

Jean Driesche, a retired art teacher, acts as one of the HEARTism art instructors. Earlier this year, Driesche assisted her students in entering art at the Ravalli County Fair in both children and adult categories. This provided a special opportunity for HEARTism participants, “where their works were visible to other people,” said Driesche. The young children and adults were heartened about the awards and positive feedback they received. Now, the mural in Hamilton near the Ravalli County Justice Court is another opportunity for the Bitterroot’s differently abled to let their hearts shine and be seen by the community.

To learn more about the HEARTism Community Center and available activities, you can visit the organization’s Facebook page or go to: heartism406.org.