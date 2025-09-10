Hearing on Name Change – Perkins

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Bryan Vamp Earl Perkins, Bryan Vamp Earl Perkins, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000313-NC
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Bryan Vamp Earl Perkins to Bryan Earl Perkins.
The hearing will be on October 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 8th day of September, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine Di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 9-10, 9-17, 9-24, 10-1-25.
MNAXLP
