Hamilton mayor responds to opponent’s claims

by John Dowd

Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf has filed for re-election. Farrenkopf was concerned by the statements in a campaign letter that was sent out to local media outlets by his write-in opponent, James Olsen. In the piece, Olsen stated Farrenkopf received “a raise for the Mayor – which he had requested – of $32,000 a year.” The letter was corrected by Olsen before it ran in the Bitterroot Star, but according to Farrenkopf, the information was still incorrect. Farrenkopf wanted to provide more information on what he described as his “supposed raise.”

Farrenkopf took office in 2018, and when he did he said he inherited the previous mayor’s salary. The Hamilton mayor has a 10-hour-per-week position. During the passage of the last budget, Farrenkopf requested that he be compensated for 15 hours instead of ten, an additional five hours. Farrenkopf said there was no additional raise, other than the standard Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which all employees receive across the board.

Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf.

According to Farrenkopf, he said he works well over 17 hours a week as mayor and as the community has grown the position is now “consuming a lot of my time.”

With the additional hours, in total the Hamilton mayor makes $37,150 annually, meaning compensation for those extra five hours nets Farrenkopf an extra $12,460.

Farrenkopf also works full time at Sapphire Lutheran Homes and said he is fortunate that his position there is flexible, regarding hours. He is the facility’s associate administrator and often works 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the clock for Sapphire, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. as mayor. He also attends all council meetings and numerous other meetings, as well as several events in the community. “I’m very involved in the social fabric of the community,” said Farrenkopf.

Born in Hamilton and a graduate of Stevensville High School, Farrenkopf was in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He eventually returned to Hamilton 21 years ago. In most of that time, he has worked in senior care. For him, it means “you get to be a servant,” said Farrenkopf. That kind of work, he said, requires a lot of patience, but also means, “you get to solve a lot of problems and help a lot of people.” He said that is similar to what he does as mayor, and he added, “I love serving people.”

Farrenkopf highlighted some of his favorite projects he has been involved in as Hamilton mayor, including the completion of the skate park and justice center, the new fire station, many street projects, upgrading the wastewater treatment plant, replacing several water mains, completing the comprehensive plan (essentially a growth policy) and the work they are doing on the old town hall restoration and library expansion project.

Farrenkopf has been the mayor for almost eight years, serving out two terms. “So much of the work I do is through the city council,” he said, and he added that Hamilton has been blessed with a great team.

For his part, Farrenkopf tries to maintain good relationships with all in the community, all the town officials, council and community leadership. “All the workings require a good relationship.” He added a weekly department head meeting to open up better communications and continuity among the many departments, most of which are currently located across the city in several buildings. Farrenkopf said that during those meetings, “we plan, we dream and we try to be good stewards of community resources.” This is all part of what Farrenkopf described as his “hands on approach.”

Farrenkopf wanted to add that he also works with several organizations like Habitat for Humanity, numerous senior groups and SAFE to address the “missing middle,” and help housing costs come down.

The Hamilton mayoral election has two candidates: James Olsen and Dominic Farrenkopf. Mail-in ballots must be turned in by November 4.