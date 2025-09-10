Hamilton Heights Subdivision Hearing

Legal Notice

Ravalli County has received an application for a 10-lot major subdivision at 643 Bass Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828. The subdivision is called the Amended Plat (AP) of Lot B, AP#782106, a Portion of Block 1, Hamilton Heights Platted Subdivision. The subdivision property is located within the Corvallis School and Corvallis Rural Fire District. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. Irrigation shares associated with the Bitterroot Irrigation District will be severed from the property. The property owners are Dylon and Kayla Day and Amy Lewis. The subdivision consultant is RAM Engineering. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below Planning Board Meeting and Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Hearing.

The Ravalli County Planning Board will conduct a site visit on September 11, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the Planning Board to view the site and is for informational purposes. The Planning Board Public Meeting to review the proposal is on September 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on October 1, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the BCC to view the site and is for informational purposes. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on October 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting/hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

***This legal ad will run two times September 10, 2025 and September 17, 2025. Certain date in the September 17, 2025 posting may have passed.

