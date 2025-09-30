Floodplain Permit Application – Tull

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the East Fork Bitterroot River. The applicant is Mr. Matt Tull. The project will construct add two additions to the existing 20-feet x 24-feet residential structure. The additions are 8-feet x 8-feet and 13-feet x 9-feet and will add additional living space to the north and west side of the existing structure. All construction will be completed in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. There will be no additional sanitation or water facilities added to the existing residential structure as part of this project. The site is located at 1495 E. Fork Road, approximately 7 mile east of Sula, in Section 05, T1N, R18W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S. 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday October 15, 2025. Reference application # FA-25-18.

BS 10-1-25.

MNAXLP