Fatal accident at Florence homecoming parade

A 12-year-old boy died last Friday in Florence during the Florence-Carlton homecoming parade. According to reports from Montana Highway Patrol, the boy fell from the Big Tex trailer he was riding on and was run over by the tires. He died from the injuries he sustained.

The accident occurred not long before 4:30 p.m. where the Florence Carlton Loop and Tie Chute Lane intersect.

The school cancelled the homecoming football game and Florence-Carlton Superintendent Todd Fiske sent an email out to families and on social media:

“Dear Florence-Carlton Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the decision to cancel this evening’s Homecoming football game. Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred during our Homecoming parade, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

Out of respect for the individuals and families impacted, and in recognition of the grief felt across our school and community, we believe it is appropriate to pause and reflect rather than proceed with tonight’s celebration.

We know Homecoming is a cherished tradition, and in the coming days, we will come together to honor those affected and support one another through this difficult time. Counselors and support staff will be available for students and staff over the weekend and of course, Monday when school resumes. Please look for another announcement outlining times available for this support.

Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and strength as we navigate this moment together.

With deepest sympathy,

Todd Fiske

Superintendent.”