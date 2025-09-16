Corvallis/Stevi golfers at Eureka/Libby Invite

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The boys and girls golf teams from Corvallis and Stevensville were in Eureka on Thursday, September 11, and Libby on Friday, September 12 for the aptly named Eureka/Libby Invite.

Boys results

The Corvallis boys team of Brady Powell, Tag Jessop, Dylan Wirt, Tanner Sorenson, and Nathan Keller continued their strong play and took first in the team standings. The Corvallis boys were a combined 24 over par, which bested 2nd place Ronan by a whopping 61 strokes.

Individually for the boys, Corvallis’s Brady Powell took 1st at -7 (67, 69), Corvallis’s Dylan Wirt took 2nd (73, 75), Corvallis’s Tag Jessop took 3rd (76, 74), Tanner Sorenson tied for 5th (79, 83), and Nathan Keller tied for 13th (95, 83).

The Stevensville boys team of Colton Schiele, Jackson Guenzler, Jerry St. Germain, Ty Umland, and Weston Cotton finished in 5th place. Ty Umland was Stevensville’s highest individual finisher at 19th place (88, 101).

Girls results

The Corvallis girls team of Kristen Race, Gracee Storrud, Tereza Conova, Coco Wheeler, and Vivian Storrud took 2nd place.

Individually, Corvallis’s Kristen Race took 2nd (92, 107), Gracee Storrud took 4th (103, 110), Stevensville’s Olivia Hanson took 6th (113, 105), Corvallis’s Tereza Conova took 7th (108, 113), and Stevensville’s Jocelyn Lambert took 8th (113, 111).