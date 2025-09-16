Broncs chop down #5 Loggers

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Hamilton Broncs football team hosted the #5 ranked (406mtsports.com) Libby Loggers for their homecoming game on Friday, September 12. On paper it looked to be a close game featuring two undefeated teams, but the actual game wasn’t close. The Broncs controlled the game from start to finish and defeated Libby 40-0.

The Broncs took a 15-0 first quarter lead, thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run from Hamilton QB Cooper Weston and a 30-yard touchdown scamper from RB Jude Widmer. Then over the next two quarters Weston connected with his three favorite receivers for three more touchdowns: an 8-yard TD pass to Easton Hollis, a 56-yard TD pass to Jackson Lubke, and a 20-yard TD pass to Kaeden Gum. Hamilton RB Brayden Lanser finished off the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the 4th quarter.

Hamilton’s Cooper Weston (#5) pressures Libby’s QB as Hamilton’s Kaeden Gum (#15) jumps to deflect the pass. Hamilton defeated Libby 40-0. Photo by Scott Sacry



Hamilton’s defense only allowed 168 total yards (53 rushing and 115 passing) in the game, while Hamilton’s offense rolled up 544 total yards (246 rushing and 298 passing).

Hamilton RB Jude Widmer had a big game, rushing for 156 yards on 11 carries with a TD. Cooper Weston completed 23 of 34 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. Weston also rushed for a TD. Jackson Lubke led the receivers with 10 receptions for 164 yards and a TD.

Hamilton is now 3-0 on the season. The Broncs have a bye next week, then play at Stevensville on September 26.

Football roundup

Stevensville defeats Livingston

Stevensville hosted Livingston on Friday, September 12, and defeated the Rangers 21-0. Stevensville scored two 2nd quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead going into halftime. Then in the second half, the ‘Jackets scored a 4th quarter touchdown to earn the 21-0 victory. The win gives Stevensville their first victory in football since September 2023, when they defeated Ronan.

For Stevensville, Todd Whitescarver rushed for 45 yards, Luca Schmidt threw a 16-yard TD pass to David Laufenberg, Brodie Thoelke and Josh Pfister each had TD runs, and Cash Williams had 12 total tackles.

Stevensville heads south this week to play the Salmon Savages in Idaho on Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m.

Darby routs Warriors

Darby hosted Arlee on Saturday, September 13, and defeated the Warriors 62-12.

Darby’s McCoy Townsend had a monster game. The senior QB rushed for 267 yards and 6 touchdowns, and also passed for 86 yards and a TD. Also for Darby, Eli Jones rushed for 50 yards and scored a TD. Jordan Browning had 50 receiving yards, including a 35-yard TD reception. Reagan Christopherson had numerous tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception, and Gavin Anderson had 3 pass deflections and a 33-yard rushing TD.

Darby is now 2-0 on the season. The Tigers host Troy for their homecoming game on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

Corvallis beaten by Bulldogs

Corvallis hosted Whitefish on Friday, September 12, and were defeated 0-45. The score was tied 0-0 after the first quarter, but then Whitefish rolled off 45 unanswered points to finish the game.

For Corvallis, Kade Bowles led with 12 total tackles, Marshall Jessop and Javin Jessop each had 8 tackles, and Caleb Johansen had two sacks.

Corvallis is now 0-3 on the season. The Blue Devils have a bye next week, then travel to Butte Central on September 26.

Victor falls to Seeley

Victor traveled to Seeley-Swan on Friday, September 12, to take on the #6 ranked (406mtsports.com) 8-man team in Montana. The high powered Blackhawks jumped out to a 45-0 first quarter lead and didn’t look back, winning 72-6.

Victor is now 1-2 on the season. The Pirates play at Arlee on Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m.

Florence games postponed

Florence was set to play Fairfield on Friday, September 12 for their homecoming game, but the game was postponed due to a tragic accident during the homecoming parade (see story on page 1). Class B Florence is scheduled to play at Class A powerhouse Frenchtown on Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m.