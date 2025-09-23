A call for unity, civility, and character

by Matthew Roth, Chair, Ravalli County Republican Central Committee

As leaders of the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee, a conservative organization rooted in faith, freedom, and the Constitution, we feel compelled to speak clearly and firmly: political violence has no place in a free society.

We stand for strong borders, limited government, the rule of law, and the unalienable rights endowed by our Creator, not granted by government. These foundational principles define our Republic and are worth defending. But they must always be defended through peaceful, lawful means, never through threats, intimidation, or violence.

We are increasingly concerned by a rising trend across the political spectrum: the dehumanization of those with differing views. Terms like “RINOs,” “Libtards,” “Nazi fascists,” “Liberal leftists,” and “MAGA gang” are not just disrespectful, they erode our ability to see each other as fellow Americans. This kind of language doesn’t persuade; it divides. And division, when fueled by dehumanization, often breeds violence.

Our Founders created a system where disagreement is resolved with ballots, not bullets. We must never lose sight of that legacy. We must also reaffirm our commitment to the First Amendment. Free speech is a bedrock of our Republic, and protecting it, especially when we disagree, is essential. But let’s be clear: violence is not speech.

Standing firm for our beliefs does not require fists or fire.

In this moment, we call on all Montanans, Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike, to cool the rhetoric, reject dehumanization, and seek common ground. We are Americans. We are Montanans. We are Bitterrooters. And above all, we are neighbors.

Evil should never be a partisan issue. We must confront it together, not as political opponents, but as fellow citizens committed to liberty and justice.