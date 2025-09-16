2025 Corvallis XC Invitational

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Corvallis hosted the Corvallis XC Invitational on Saturday, September 13. A total of 13 cross country teams, including Darby, Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville, competed in the event. The race consisted of two 1.55 mile loops around the Corvallis football and soccer fields, with the varsity girls running first and the varsity boys running second.

Girls results

In the girls varsity race, Hamilton’s Aleigha Child took first place with a time of 20:02.34, Hamilton’s Reecelyn Walthall took 3rd (20:27.66), Corvallis’s Ella Varner took 4th (20:41.43), Corvallis’s Cheyenne Herbert took 5th (20:58.04), Darby’s Lily Adair took 6th (21:07.40), and Corvallis’s Jillian Huls took 9th (21:41.79). Stevensville’s highest finisher was Irelyn Potts, who finished 31st (25:03.23).

Hamilton’s Aleigha Child (1604) won the girls race in the Corvallis XC Invitational on Saturday, September 13 in Corvallis. Hamilton’s Reecelyn Walthall (1609) took 3rd and Corvallis’s Ella Varner (sunglasses) took 4th. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Boys results

In the boys varsity race, John Jermyn of Plains took first (16:08.68). Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac took 2nd (16:21.76), Darby’s Ben Martin took 3rd (16:28.64), Hamilton’s Benjamin Beare took 6th (16:45.82), Corvallis’s Carter Koerner took 7th (16:59.06), Corvallis’s Marrek Jessop took 8th (16:59.90), Corvallis’s Braden Anderson took 9th (17:33.35), and Corvallis’s Jeremy Davidson took 10th (17:40.11). Stevensville’s highest finisher was Benjamin White, who took 15th (17:50.80).

Hamilton’s Taylor Doleac took 2nd and Darby’s Ben Martin took 3rd in the boys race in the Corvallis XC Invitational on Saturday, September 13 in Corvallis. Photo by Scott Sacry.



All the Bitterroot Valley cross country teams will be in Missoula at the UM Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Mountain West Classic, which is one of the premier cross country events in Montana and the Pacific Northwest with over 3000 runners competing.