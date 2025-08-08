Zeiler honored with Florence Community Service Award

Duane Zeiler was recently honored with the prestigious Community Service Award by the Florence Civic Club during a special gathering hosted by the Backyard Tap House.

This annual award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated years of dedicated service to the community. Duane, a 1985 graduate of Florence-Carlton High School, has spent decades building homes for families through his company, One Horse Construction, which is committed to providing quality housing at affordable prices.

Duane is widely known as someone you can count on to get the job done. When Florence High School needed a softball field, it was under Duane’s leadership that the first girls’ softball team in 1997 finally had a place to practice and play.

Duane Zeiler, right, is presented with the 2025 Community Service Award by the Florence Civic Club.

The Zeiler family has become synonymous with turning visions into reality. Whether it’s the Hide Out Mountain children’s park, a baseball field, a soccer field, or a sand volleyball court, the Zeilers have been there to help bring those dreams to life. If a family in the Bitterroot Valley is in need, chances are a Zeiler is there to lend a hand.

The Zeiler family includes Duane’s wife Tara, parents, Will and Marie, his four siblings, his son Luke, three daughters, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Together, they’ve made service a family tradition. Duane has also mentored countless young men and women on his construction sites, instilling core values such as honesty and integrity.

In addition to being a lifelong mentor and “life coach” to many in their twenties, Duane has also volunteered his time and energy as a high school coach, continuing to give back to the community in every way he can.

For anyone wanting more information about the Florence Civic Club, the club meets on the second Monday of each month at 12 noon at the Florence Fire Station.