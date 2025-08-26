Town of Stevensville Audit Publication

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

An audit of the affairs of the Town of Stevensville, Stevensville, MT. has been conducted by Denning, Downey & Associates, CPA’s, P.C. The audit covered fiscal year July 1, 2023- June 30, 2024.

Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires that this publication concerning the audit report include a statement that the audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at 206 Buck Street, Town Hall, and that the Town of Stevensville will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.

Sincerely,

Bob Michalson, Mayor

Attest, Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 8-27-25.

MNAXLP