Stevensville – His & Hers Sale!

AMAZING HIS & HERS SALE!

Astounding amounts of tools & vintage glassware & collectibles, PLUS! 412 College, Stevi. 8/14 – 9 to 3 (prices firm), 8/15 – 9 to 2, 8/16 – 9 to 1, 8/17 – 10 to 1 (½ price or offers). His = sockets, end wrenches, screwdrivers, rolling tools chests, 10” table saw, 2 drill presses, disc belt sander, router table, battery chargers, air stapler, 100’s of hand tools, vintage Torco vice, electric chain saw, & so much more! Hers = tea pot collection, tea cups, music boxes, Penguins, Holland wooden shoes, primitives, littles, glassware = ruby, depression & cut pressed, linens & more. Plus = fishing tackle boxes, leaf blower, painters easels, file cabinets, lumber pieces, electronic items, 1&½ ton floor jack, cargo & equalizer hitches, hand truck, pictures, blankets, etc. This is an unusual, fun sale! Find time to check this one out! Note the time on Sunday. CASH – NO EARLIES.

