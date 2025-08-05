Speak out for democracy

by Donald Gardner, Corvallis

Since January 20, 2025, our federal government has been taken over by a group of very dangerous people, many of whom are pitifully unqualified for their jobs. Many of the people in leadership roles throughout this current administration are dismantling the foundations of the government that has made our country the envy of the world for almost 250 years. In order to achieve this dismantling, this administration is breaking laws, and acting against the U.S. Constitution. This is happening on a daily basis and in plain sight. The U.S. Congress, including Senators Daines and Sheehy and Representative Zinke are doing nothing to stop this unconstitutional takeover of government. Norms of decency and ethics and constitutional rights are disregarded and are trampled upon. This is not acceptable. The hooligans in charge in this administration are trashing our government. We did not elect these people to behave in this way in our names. We must demand that our elected representatives take action to stop this authoritarian takeover of our beloved country. Call your representatives repeatedly. Write to them repeatedly. Demand that they take action to protect and defend the constitution as they have sworn to do. This is not the America we want to be. Change must happen soon or we will lose the country we have known and love.