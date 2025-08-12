Red Sox roll through regionals

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Bitterroot Red Sox won the 2025 Northwest Class A Regional tournament in Burley, Idaho on August 7-11. In the championship game on Monday, August 11, the Red Sox defeated the Klamath Falls Falcons 7-0 to claim the title.

The Red Sox dominated the tournament, going 5-0 and winning by a total combined score of 64-8. In their first game on Thursday, the Red Sox defeated the Wasilla Road Warriors 11-0. Then on Friday they defeated the Lovell Mustangs 23-4. On Saturday, they defeated the Klamath Falls Falcons 10-0. On Sunday they defeated the Cache Wolverines 13-4. Finally, in the championship game on Monday they played the Klamath Falls Falcons again and won 7-0 to claim the title.

Red Sox 7, Klamath Falls Falcons 0

In the championship game on Monday, the Red Sox had a rematch against Klamath Falls and won 7-0. Red Sox pitcher and the 2025 Montana Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Cash Lawrence, was money as he pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters and only allowing two hits.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Hunter Harrness went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Boedy Tadvick went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Reese Earp went 2 for 3, scored 2 runs and had an RBI, Jude Widmer went 1 for 3, scored 2 runs and had an RBI, and Jackson Lubke went 1 for 2 and scored two runs.

To get to regionals, the Red Sox won the West Class A District tournament, then took second at the Class A State tournament, which qualified them for Regionals. In Class A Legion baseball, Regionals is the furthest a team can advance. The Class AA Legion season culminates in an American Legion World Series.

Red Sox 11, Wasilla Road Warriors 0

In their first game on Thursday, August 7, the Red Sox defeated the Wasilla Road Warriors from Alaska 11-0 in 5 innings. Red Sox pitcher Jackson Lubke got the win, only allowing one hit. At the plate for the Red Sox, Jude Widmer went 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Boedy Tadvick went 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, and Lubke went 1 for 1 and scored 3 runs.

Red Sox 23, Lovell Mustangs 4

In their second game on Friday, the Red Sox defeated the Lovell Mustangs from Wyoming 23-4 in an offensive explosion. Jude Widmer went 3 for 4, scored 4 runs and hit 5 RBIs, Reese Earp went 2 for 3, scored 3 runs and had 4 RBIs, Elijah McNair-Neal went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, Cash Lawrence went 3 for 5 and scored 3 runs, and Boedy Tadvick went 1 for 1, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Klamath Falls Falcons 0

In their third game on Saturday, the Red Sox blanked the Klamath Falls Falcons from Oregon 10-0. Red Sox pitcher Jackson Lubke struck out nine batters to get the complete game shutout win. Lubke went 2 for 4 and scored 3 runs at the plate. Also for the Red Sox, Reese Earp went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, Jude Widmer went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Boedy Tadvick went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Brady DeMoss went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs.

The Bitterroot Red Sox won the 2025 Northwest Class A Regional tournament in Burley, Idaho on August 7-11. Red Sox pitcher Jackson Lubke, shown here, was the winning pitcher in two of the Red Sox games. Photo by Hope Earp.



Red Sox 13, Cache Wolverines 4

In their fourth game on Sunday, the Red Sox defeated the Cache Wolverines from Utah 13-4. The Red Sox trailed 1-3 heading into the top of the second where they scored six runs to propel them to the victory. At the plate for the Red Sox, Cash Lawrence went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Hunter Harrness went 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Boedy Tadvick went 2 for 3, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBIs, Jackson Lubke went 2 for 4, scored 2 runs and had an RBI, and Owen Marston went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs.