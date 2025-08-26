Ravalli County Audit Publication

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

The fiscal year 2024 audit of Ravalli County has been conducted by Doyle & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants. The audit covered the year ended June 30, 2024.

Montana Code Annotated (MCA) Section 2-7-521 requires the publication of the following summary of Significant Audit Findings. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT FINDINGS

The audit report for Ravalli County, Montana, for the year ended June 30, 2024 contained the following independent auditor’s reports:

1. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s basic financial statements was unmodified.

2. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards was unmodified.

3. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters reported one finding.

4. The independent auditor’s report on the County’s compliance with major programs was unmodified.

PUBLIC INSPECTION OF AUDIT REPORT

The audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at Ravalli County’s business office located at 215 S 4th Street Suite B, Hamilton, MT 59840. The County’s management will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.

