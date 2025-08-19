Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Spranger

Kevin S. Jones 

Joseph D. Houston

Remy J. Orrantia 

Jones & Houston, PLLC 

2625 Dearborn Ave., Ste. 102 Missoula, MT 59804 

(406) 541-3333 kevin@jonesmtlaw.com 

joe@jonesmtlaw.com 

Attorneys for Personal Representative Michael A. Spranger 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUELYN A. SPRANGER,  Deceased. 

Dept. No. 

Cause No. DP-41-2025-90 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael A. Spranger has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or their claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Jones & Houston, PLLC, Attorneys for the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 2625 Dearborn Avenue, Ste. 102, Missoula, MT 59804, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana the foregoing is true and correct. 

Dated this 14th day of August, 2025. 

/s/ Michael A. Spranger, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jacquelyn A. Spranger 

/s/ Kevin S. Jones, Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 8-20, 8-27, 9-3-25.

MNAXLP

