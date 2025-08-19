Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Pfau

Daniel Browder, Esq. Browder Law, PLLC 

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J Hamilton, MT 59840 

Telephone: (406) 361-3677 

Facsimile: (406) 361-2999 

browderlawmont@gmail.com 

Email: 

Attorney for Megan Pfau 

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD M. PFAU, Deceased. 

Cause No. DP-2025-92 

Dept. No. 1 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Megan Pfau has been appointed Personal  Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Megan Pfau, return receipt requested, c/o: Browder Law, PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

DATED this 8th day of August, 2025. 

BROWDER LAW, PLLC 

/s/ Daniel Browder 

Attorney for Personal Representative  

/s/ Megan Pfau, Personal Representative 

BS 8-20, 8-27, 9-3-25.

MNAXLP

