Notice to Creditors – Pfau

Daniel Browder, Esq. Browder Law, PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406) 361-3677
Facsimile: (406) 361-2999
browderlawmont@gmail.com
Email:
Attorney for Megan Pfau
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD M. PFAU, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-2025-92
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Megan Pfau has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Megan Pfau, return receipt requested, c/o: Browder Law, PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 8th day of August, 2025.
BROWDER LAW, PLLC
/s/ Daniel Browder
Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/ Megan Pfau, Personal Representative
BS 8-20, 8-27, 9-3-25.
MNAXLP
