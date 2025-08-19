Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Notice to Creditors – Guinard

by Leave a Comment

LionWood Law PLLC  

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103  

Stevensville, MT 59870  

(406) 625-2682  

jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com  

Attorney for Personal Representative  

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT,  RAVALLI COUNTY  

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TIMOTHY T. GUINARD, a/k/a TIMOTHY TODD GUINARD,  Deceased.  

Probate No.: DP–25- 95

Dept.: 1  

HOWARD F. RECHT  

NOTICE TO CREDITORS  

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed  Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims  against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after  the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.  

Claims must either be mailed to HELEN J. GUINARD, the Personal  Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law PLLC, 115 W. 3rd  Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above  Court.  

DATED this 15the day of August, 2025.  

/s/ Helen J. Guinard,

Personal Representative  

c/o LionWood Law PLLC  

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103  

Stevensville, MT 59870

LionWood Law PLLC  

/s/ John S. Masar  

Attorney for Personal Representative 

BS 8-20, 8-27, 9-3-25.

MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *