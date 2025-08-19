Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Bosworth

Wlliam J. Nelson, Esq. 

Nelson Law Office PLLC 

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

Telephone: (406) 363-3181 

Attorney for Personal Representative 

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: SONJA DARLENE BOSWORTH,  Deceased. 

Cause No. DP-41-2024-136 

Dept. No. 2 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal  Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the  decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the  first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Barbara D.  Mackenstadt, return receipt requested, c/o Nelson Law Office PLLC, 217 North Third  Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

DATED 14th day of August 2025. 

/s/ William J Nelson

Attorney for Personal Representative

 /s/ Barbara D. Mackenstadt 

Personal Representative

BS 8-20, 8-27, 9-3-25.

MNAXLP

