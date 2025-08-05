Liberals parrot crooked media

by Tony Primavera, Stevensville

It’s amazing how many readers of this newspaper actually send in the words of the liberal press, who are afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and sign their name to them. While reading them you feel the same hatred from the writer as you do from the crooked media. They have no real reason for hating Trump so they do what one of the writers did in the July 23rd edition of this paper. I will not use his name; I think he has been embarrassed enough already .

In his very lengthy letter he listed 10 erroneous so-called “facts.” 1) He claims, as does MSNBC, that Medicare will be taken from needy Americans –WRONG — only cheaters, non eligible people, like illegal aliens, will be thrown off. 2) SNAP will also be reviewed and those eligible will benefit and those that rob the system will be thrown off! 3) Trump’s fantastic tax reductions were so good in 2017 that even crooked Joe Biden kept them in effect during his term and in the BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, recently passed, it was put in permanently! It helped all of America! 4) Regarding USAID, It was just giving money to anyone that asked and for some ridiculous things like housing chimpanzees or buying robotic flowers. Google USAID and ask what moronic items we are paying for. Many of the humanitarian, decent programs are kept. 5) It’s been long known that many, many government jobs are bogus, higher ups give out these jobs like they are candy. Some jobs serve no purpose but to either re-pay someone for a favor or to help relatives. Meaningful jobs will remain but waste has to go! 6) (This was the funniest of all) There is no need for a bloated Dept. of Education, states should handle it. We pour money into the Dept. and the test scores in most states are abysmal! Our schools are teaching woke, idiotic subjects instead of English, math and science! 7) In a 2019 World Wildlife Fund study, it was estimated that schools across the nation waste 530,000 tons of food each year! Google it. 8) Regarding the 19 Inspector Generals that were fired it’s very simple to explain. The letter writer gave us the answer in his diatribe. He said that Trump “put his cronies in charge.” Remember Biden chose his cronies for the purpose of hindering the Republicans while he was in charge. Don’t you think Trump should have the same right as Prez? Look at all the cronies that lied about Trump regarding the phony RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA hoax and tried to keep Trump off the ballot like Comey, Brennan, and others. I could go on about this subject for hours but this letter is getting long. 9) This one is the biggest bag of excrement I ever saw in the hate letters to this paper! ICE is arresting only Blacks and brown people? Are you serious? Who do you think your guy Biden allowed to invade our country? Not too many Swedes or Newfoundlanders came across illegally! By the way, Tom Holman and his crew are keeping even you Trump haters safe – more on that at the end of this letter! And one of the best decisions was cutting gov’t funds to Democratic, liberal radio stations and networks! Most Americans do not want our taxes paying for the same propaganda that the liberals spew out daily! If they want to support that sorry party, let the Dems take it out of their pocketbooks and pay for it!

In closing I want to say I did see a letter written by a woman named Jane Lambert from Stevi and was happy to see not all in this area have been scammed by the Democrats! Lastly, if Trump did not do another thing while in office besides save us from the Biden led invasion of our borders and country, I would still be thrilled. Our country will suffer for years to come in crime, education, housing, health and much more! Biden was the worst Prez ever in our history!