Stevensville – John Stroud, 80, was born December 4, 1944 and his life sadly ended July 26, 2025. John was a loving father and a man of history. He has three sons, Jeremy who is with him in heaven. Carrying on are Johnny and Elliott Stroud. His love for the bitterroot state flower had him do several speeches on the subject. He hoped that our history will last forever, including this beautiful flower. Just like the ones we’ve lost, we don’t know what we have until it’s gone. John’s funeral will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville on August 11, 2025 at 11 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

