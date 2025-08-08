Stevensville – Jason Stuart Larkin, 51, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, July 26, 2025 in an accident at home. He was born April 5, 1974 to Stuart and Glenda Larkin in Missoula, Montana.

Jason was raised in the Missoula area until the family moved to Lolo in 1984. He attended grade school in Lolo and high school at Florence Carlton, graduating in 1993. It was in the hallway of Florence Carlton High School that he met his future wife, Shaela Shorten, in 1991. They married in July of 1994 and had two beautiful daughters, Brookelynn and Aubrey.

After graduation, Jason worked at J & J Logging, McKinley Construction, and Ottman Forestry while they were living in the Bitterroot Valley. The family moved to North Dakota in 2011 to work in the oil fields. The best part of those five years was bringing Dakota Brekke into the family. When the family returned home to Florence, Jason went to work at Price Contracting. It was shortly after their return that Chandler Mendenhall completed the Larkin family. As the proudest dad in the Valley, Jason and the boys started Triple L Excavation and Trucking in 2020. It was then that all three families took to the road, supporting each other on various job sites and enjoying the great outdoors in Montana and Idaho.

Jason was granted his favorite title in the fall of 2022 when he became Papa to Ridge Stuart Larkin and Ryder Wray Larkin.

Throughout his life, Jason was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, camping, exploring the country on motorcycles and in side-by-sides but his greatest love was snowmobiling with family and friends. There are more stories of his adventures than can ever be told in one lifetime but when asked, any of his family would be happy to share a few.

On April 24, 2017, Jason committed to a life of sobriety, a commitment he stayed true to for himself and his family and one that improved his life in such a way that his only regret was that he didn’t commit to it sooner. Although Jason was proud of this commitment, it was nothing in comparison to the pride his family had in him. Jason and the family celebrated the eight-year anniversary of his sobriety on April 24, 2025.

Jason is survived by his loving wife Shaela, his amazing children Brookelynn and Dakota and Aubrey and Chandler, his handsome grandsons Ridge and Ryder, his father Stuart Larkin and wife Patricia, other parents Bill and Kathy Shorten, siblings Staci Jenkins, Betsi LaMoure (Charles), and Jason Shorten (Sheri), Xavier Kneedler-Shorten (Sting-Ray), four nieces, two nephews, one great niece, and two great nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Elaine Larkin, grandparents Bill and Elaine Hadley, Harold and Zona Larkin, Marvin D. Hamilton, and Uncle David Larkin.

Jason’s Celebration of Life was Friday, August 1 at the Ambrose Creek Community Center in Stevensville. A luncheon followed the celebration at the community center.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jason Larkin Memorial at Clearwater Credit Union. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

