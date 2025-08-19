Hearing – Hamilton Zoning Commission, City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION AND

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

Zoning Request 2025-02 & Annexation Request 2025-02-A request by Chris and Kalyn Halamandaris, to annex a tract of land that is currently unzoned and to establish a zoning designation of Single Family Residential District (RS). The property is approximately 1.65 Acres, and addressed as 504 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hamilton, MT. The property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 644200 and Geocode 13-1467-24-1-01-16-0000, and is legally described as:

A tract of land located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 24, Township 6 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana described as follows:

Beginning on the north line of Pennsylvania Avenue and the West line of Erie Avenue, as shown on the plat of Calumet Addition, Ravalli County, Montana, and thence from the said point of beginning S.85°40’ West along the North line of Pennsylvania Avenue 222 Feet; thence N.04°20’ West 326 feet; thence N.85°40’ East 222 feet, to the westerly line of Erie Avenue; thence S.04°20’ East along Erie Avenue 326 feet, to the point of beginning.

Deed Reference: Document No. 616780

The above described property is also shown as Lot A on Certificate of Survey No. 804371-TR.

The purpose of these public hearings is to consider the proposed zone map amendment request and petition for annexation.

The Hamilton Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to take public comment and consider a recommendation on the zone map amendment request on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 5:30 PM on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings to take public comment and make a decision on the zone map amendment request and the annexation petition on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting aenglish@cityofhamilton.net or cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at aenglish@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials will be made available on the City of Hamilton website prior to the meetings, and can be obtained by contacting the Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 or aenglish@cityofhamilton.net.

