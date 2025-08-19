Hearing – Calf Creek Subdivision

Legal Notice

Calf Creek Subdivision, (4-Lot Minor Subdivision); Subdivision Case # 2024-07, Tax ID: 55210. The proposal is a 4-lot minor subdivision on 84.2 acres and is located on Tract A of CS#719009-CT in the NW¼ of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 19 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicants are Robert, James and Stephen Foley and they are represented by WGM Group Inc. The subdivision has two proposed access points both off Hamilton Heights Road (County Maintained). The subdivision property is located within the Corvallis School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. A copy of the preliminary plat is available on our website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will hold a Public Hearing on the proposal on September 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor). The BCC will also accept verbal or written comments from the public during the hearing. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the subdivision proposal.

BS 8-20, 8-27-25.

