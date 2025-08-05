Furious about government lies

by Mark Snider, Hamilton

As most American citizens are aware, the Federal government, including many in Congress, as well as Supreme Court justices and the executive branch, has lied to the public. And I am furious over it.

Unfortunately, the Federal government, including all three branches, has never created a law prohibiting the government or its elected officials from lying to the public. However, our government has made strict laws preventing private citizens from lying to the government, for example:

Federal law prohibits knowingly and willfully making false statements to the government. The statute addressing this is 18 U.S. Code § 1001. This law criminalizes specific actions related to false statements in matters within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branches of the US Government. Violations include penalties of imprisonment for up to five years, or up to eight years in some instances, as well as a substantial fine. These charges are sometimes associated with other offenses, such as perjury and obstruction of justice. Perjury is a separate federal offense involving false statements made under oath, as covered by statutes such as 18 U.S. Code §§ 1621 and 1623.

The injustice and unfairness of these laws are extreme and pose a significant threat to the nation’s well-being. If a person lies to a federal court to cover up a crime they may have committed, such as attempting to import banned items, they may face five years in prison for lying and a $ 20,000 fine. Plus another 15 years for committing the crime. While in prison, his wife may divorce him, he might lose his job and kids, and he may be beaten by guards and raped by prisoners.

However, if the government lies to the public, which allows elections to be stolen, or private lands to be confiscated, or public health clinics are closed, and many people die, there is no consequence. And if the public official has taken a bribe from a lobbyist to do these things, he gets to keep the money.

Our justice system is so corrupt and disproportionate in its application of justice that it mocks and derides the very concept. Our presidents and congressmen, who are supposed to protect us, uphold the Constitution, and be honest representatives, can lie and then reap the rewards of their injustice, counting on the courts to protect them.

And since we no longer have a path to petition the government for a redress for its obvious grievances, we are no longer a democracy, but a kleptocracy, a government run by crooks, and their enforcers and a stupid and idiotic king who is a convicted criminal, a rapist and more than likely, a pedophile who deports American citizens to prisons overseas without cause.