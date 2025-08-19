Floodplain Permit Application – Grizzly Broadband

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit to install fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Grizzly Broadband. The project is located within with existing MDT Right-Of-Way along US Hwy 93 N spanning from Stevensville to Victor. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Reference application # FA-25-10.

BS 8-20-25.

MNAXLP