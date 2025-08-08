Evelyn ‘Ev’ Dirkson

Corvallis – Evelyn “Ev” Ruth Dirkson, age 94, of Corvallis, MT, died peacefully on Friday, July 25, 2025, while in the care of Hope Hospice Center of Missoula, MT. She was born Evelyn Ruth Cooper on March 26, 1931, in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Irvin Samuel Cooper and Helen Marguite Cooper.

Ev grew up in the greater Seattle area with her brother, George and two sisters, Marilyn and Leona. Though she did not graduate with her class, Ev achieved her high school diploma at the age of 37, the same year her son graduated from high school. Ev married Arthur Wilken Kellenberger at the tender age of 17 and resided in the greater Seattle area where she was a stay-at-home Mom for their three children. Ev remarried several years later to Robert George Moore and resided on Whidbey Island in Washington state where she enjoyed long walks on the beach and especially her church community. Ev also enjoyed her work in banking for many years on Whidbey Island. Ev had a deep desire to help others especially in the field of depression. She used her own personal experience to reach out to others as a caring person by offering talks to small groups and meeting one-on-one with many over the phone or a cup of coffee. She began a weekly depression group about hope all the while sharing her love of Jesus. Ev was recognized for her work and was awarded “The Hometown Hero” award. After her husband died of cancer she met the love of her life, Douglas H. Dirkson. Together they completed each other and eventually settled in Corvallis, MT. Ev’s happiest times in her life were spent with Doug. They enjoyed camping in Yellowstone, her most favorite place on earth, where she would fish while Doug painted side-by-side. They shared many long trips witnessing the beautiful scenery and wildlife God created. Ev had a deep, abiding love of God and was a woman of great faith. She started women’s bible study classes at every church community in which she made her church home and was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League in various capacities. She truly loved her sisters in faith who were a vital part of her life. Ev was an active participant throughout Doug’s art career offering encouragement and critique as well as praise and support. The members of Doug’s art community loved Ev and looked forward to her visits at art shows and the chocolate chip cookies she made for every show. Everyone was a recipient of Ev’s dazzling smile that would light up any room she entered. Ev was truly loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Douglas of Corvallis, a son, Irvin and wife, Cheryl Kellenberger; daughters Joyce Kellenberger of Hamilton and Jane McLean of Missoula; stepson Arlan and wife Sarah Dirkson of Montreal, Canada, and stepdaughter Sasha and

her husband Conan Bower of Seattle, WA, one grandson and two granddaughters; sister Leona and her husband Nels Anderson of Stevensville, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton on Thursday, August 7th, at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served by the LWML of Grace Lutheran Church following the service. All are welcome.

Private family interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Seattle, WA. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.