January 28, 1947 – July 30, 2025

Donna Lee Wulfemeyer, a devoted mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025, from complications related to liver failure. She was 78 years old.

Born on January 28, 1947, in National City, California, Donna was raised in an Italian-Irish family that valued hard work, discipline, and faith. As a child, she worked alongside her father at his local laundromat, where she developed a strong sense of responsibility and pride in doing things thoroughly and well—traits that would define her for the rest of her life.

A true California girl, Donna had a deep love for the ocean and spent her youth as a beachgoer and surfer. She embraced the coastal lifestyle, often seen catching waves or relaxing by the sea, and carried the sun-soaked joy of her early years into adulthood. That youthful spirit—free, determined, and full of energy—never left her.

Donna spent much of her adult life in Escondido, CA, where she worked with dedication and pride at Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Thorough, loyal, and exceptionally organized, she brought her Type A personality and strong sense of purpose to everything she did.

Later in life, Donna moved to Hamilton, Montana to join her daughter, Elke and son in law Troy Olbricht… a place she came to love deeply and where she would plant lasting roots. It was in Hamilton that she continued her journey of faith and service, loving her grandchildren and growing deeper in her relationship with God.

A born-again Christian with a passionate heart for ministry, Donna poured her energy into church outreach and Christian education. She helped organize and administer Vacation Bible School (VBS) programs and was often found handing out Bible verse cards, eager to share God’s word with anyone she met. Her faith wasn’t just private—it was lived out loud and with intention.

She also embraced technology as a powerful tool for evangelism. In her later years, she programmed Christian computer games and created several online devotional websites, extending her ministry to people far beyond her local community. Her creativity and drive to spread the Gospel were well ahead of her time.

Donna was a devoted grandmother to Emma Windauer and Zachary Olbricht. She passed on not just life skills—like teaching Emma how to ski—but also a deep love of Scripture, a strong work ethic, and a no-nonsense approach to life that was uniquely her own.

Donna will be remembered for her unwavering faith, sharp mind, deep convictions, and compassionate heart. Her love for the Lord defined her life, and her legacy will continue to shine through those she mentored, raised, and inspired.

She is survived by her daughter, Elke; her grandchildren, Emma and Zachary; her sister, Deena Boyd; and her brother, David Dorsey. She also leaves behind the many lives she touched through her acts of service, outreach, and faith.A celebration of life was held Sunday, August 3rd at The Place Church, 273 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton MT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com